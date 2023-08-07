Latvia accused the Belarusians of damaging the border fence. Four migrants entered through the hole

Latvia accused Belarus of provocations at the border. Belarusians breached the border fence through which illegal migrants entered Latvia.

This was reported in the press service of the Border Service of Latvia.

They claim that the representatives of the Belarusian border service helped the illegals to overcome the fence by pushing the wires through it. Later, the loophole was closed to prevent the four men who entered Latvia illegally from returning to Belarus.

Subsequently, all border violators were detained in Latvia and returned to the country of origin.