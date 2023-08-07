Latvia accused the Belarusians of damaging the border fence. Four migrants entered through the hole

Latvia accused Belarus of provocations at the border. Belarusians breached the border fence through which illegal migrants entered Latvia.
This was reported in the press service of the Border Service of Latvia.
They claim that the representatives of the Belarusian border service helped the illegals to overcome the fence by pushing the wires through it. Later, the loophole was closed to prevent the four men who entered Latvia illegally from returning to Belarus.
Subsequently, all border violators were detained in Latvia and returned to the country of origin.
- The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after the sanctions of the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are sure that the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by the authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Polish special services provided evidence that the border assault was directed by the general of the border service of Belarus, Podlinyov.
- In the fall of 2021, Poland decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus. On May 1, 2023, the representative of the Polish border guard, Anna Michalska, reported that Poland is completing the construction of a protective wall on the border with Belarus — 206 km of the protective barrier has already been erected.
- In May, the spokesman of the Minister-coordinator of Polandʼs special services Stanislav Zharyn accused the special services of Russia and Belarus of supporting illegal migrants who storm the border and attack Polish border guards.