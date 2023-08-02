The Ukrainian demining machine received a certificate. Now it will be launched

In Ukraine, a machine for preparing soil for demining was certified. Now the company will put it into mass production.
The Ministry of Economy writes about it.
The machine was created by Kharkiv engineers. They will be able to produce two such cars per month.
The advantages of the Ukrainian machine are ease of use, the possibility of repair and maintenance in Ukraine, as well as robotization (the operator controls it from a safe distance).
The machine neutralizes anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and "stretchers". It will be needed by specialists of the State Emergency Service, the State Special Transport Service and private operators engaged in demining.
Currently, 20 demining machines and 3,000 specialists are working in Ukraine.
- Ukraine will receive more than $244 million for humanitarian demining of territories from partners. By the end of 2023, Ukraine will also receive 10 demining machines from the Croatian company DOK-ING, 10 machines from Global Clearance Solutions and others.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining of the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosive objects, and the countryʼs mined fertile lands could feed 80 million people around the world.
- The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds for humanitarian demining of Ukraine. Anyone who wants to can make a donation in both hryvnias and foreign currency.