The Ukrainian demining machine received a certificate. Now it will be launched

In Ukraine, a machine for preparing soil for demining was certified. Now the company will put it into mass production.

The Ministry of Economy writes about it.

The machine was created by Kharkiv engineers. They will be able to produce two such cars per month.

The advantages of the Ukrainian machine are ease of use, the possibility of repair and maintenance in Ukraine, as well as robotization (the operator controls it from a safe distance).

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

The machine neutralizes anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and "stretchers". It will be needed by specialists of the State Emergency Service, the State Special Transport Service and private operators engaged in demining.

Currently, 20 demining machines and 3,000 specialists are working in Ukraine.