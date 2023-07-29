The Armed Forces announced a successful strike on the Chonhar Bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a successful strike on the Chonhar Bridge, but did not provide any details.

During the day, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, claimed that the strike was unsuccessful and damaged only the booth and the contact line, but in local chats they wrote about the suspension of the Chonhar checkpoint and multi-kilometer traffic jams near it.

At the same time, Saldo claimed that the railway bridge between the region and Crimea was allegedly attacked by 12 Storm Shadow missiles and all of them were shot down, and the cabin and line were damaged by debris. The photo published by him does not allow a real assessment of the probable destruction.