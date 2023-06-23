After the attack on the Chonhar Bridge, the occupiers built a pontoon crossing — satellite images

The Russian occupiers built a pontoon crossing under the Chonhar Bridge — after the shelling on June 22.

On June 23, the Schemes project released the satellite images.

On June 23, the Planet Labs satellite recorded a new pontoon crossing. In the pictures, you can also see traces of shelling — on the Chonhar bridge and another one next to it.

Satellite images taken on June 18 (four days before the shelling) show that the occupiers built the crossing already after the attack.

