The court chose a preventive measure for the MP Yuriy Aristov, who was vacationing in the Maldives

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment to the MP of "Servant of the People" Yuriy Aristov, who went to the Maldives with forged documents.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on July 28.

Aristov is suspected of forging official documents for organizing a holiday in the Maldives.

According to the investigation, Aristov prepared documents in order to be granted a three-day business trip "in order to deepen cooperation with Lithuania." In these documents, he entered false information about the period of his stay abroad (the MP purchased plane tickets to the Maldives in advance).

While abroad, he remotely opened a hospital in one of the private medical institutions of the city of Kyiv. During his sick leave, Aristov was in the Maldives with his family.