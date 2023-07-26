Vacation of the MP from “Servant of the People” Yuriy Aristov in the Maldives. SBI is investigating the legality of his departure

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), is investigating whether the MP from "Servant of the People" Yuriy Aristov legally went on holiday to the Maldives during martial law.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

Investigators are studying the possible introduction of knowingly false information about the term, purpose and country of the business trip to the official departure documents.

According to the investigation, from June 5 to July 22, Aristov was outside Ukraine. First, he went to Poland for three days to improve bilateral cooperation with the Lithuanian government.

Later, on July 10, the deputy remotely opened a sick leave in a private medical facility in Kyiv until July 19, 2023 inclusive. Investigators assume that inaccurate data about his condition were entered into the electronic health care system, because the medical examination was not actually conducted.

Employees of SBI managed to find out that Aristov, together with his wife and children, was in the Maldives in the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel complex until July 22.

After searching his apartment, the law enforcement officers seized passports for traveling abroad with the appropriate markings and other documents.

Criminal proceedings are being investigated for official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This is punishable by up to three years in prison.