Peopleʼs deputy Yury Aristov, who rested in the Maldives during the war, was informed of the suspicion

The Prosecutor General reported the suspicion to Yury Aristov, Member of Parliament of the "Servant of the People" faction, who was vacationing in the Maldives due to the fact of entering known false information into the official document.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced this on July 27.

Aristov prepared documents that he would be granted permission to go on a business trip for three days "for the purpose of deepening bilateral cooperation with the government of Lithuania". In these documents, he entered false information about the period of his stay abroad (the deputy purchased plane tickets to the Maldives in advance).

While abroad, he remotely opened a hospital in one of the private medical institutions of the city of Kyiv. During his sick leave, Aristov was in the Maldives with his family.