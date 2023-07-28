The African Union called on Russia to restore the “grain agreement”

The African Union called for the immediate restoration of the "grain agreement" through the mediation of the United Nations, writes Politico. This block includes 55 countries.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who heads the African Union, said this in an interview with Russian propaganda media.

"We will talk about it in St. Petersburg, we will discuss it with Putin to see how we can restore this agreement," Assoumani stressed, adding that the issue of grain and fertilizers affects everyone.