The African Union called for the immediate restoration of the "grain agreement" through the mediation of the United Nations, writes Politico. This block includes 55 countries.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who heads the African Union, said this in an interview with Russian propaganda media.
"We will talk about it in St. Petersburg, we will discuss it with Putin to see how we can restore this agreement," Assoumani stressed, adding that the issue of grain and fertilizers affects everyone.
- On July 27-28, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is meeting with the leaders of 17 African states. On July 27, at a meeting with the leaders of six African countries, Putin said that he was ready to provide them with tens of thousands of tons of grain for free. The UN called it a "handful of donations".
- On July 17, the Kremlin informed that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. The ports were under fire for almost a week.
- After the conclusion of the Black Sea Agreement, Ukraine will have to rely almost entirely on expensive routes through the European Union. Ukraine asked the EU to help cover additional costs, but there is currently no free money in the European Union.