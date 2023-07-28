The Verkhovna Rada exempted thermal imaging monoculars and anti-drone rifles for the military from customs and VAT

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft laws No. 9467 and No. 9468.
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.
They include duty and value added tax exemptions for thermal imaging monoculars equipped with an infrared detector with a built-in camera function, binoculars with a rangefinder function, as well as anti-drone guns.
The draft laws were voted on as a basis and as a whole. They are waiting for the signature of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.
- On February 22, 2023, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws No. 8360 and No. 8361 on the cancellation of customs duties and VAT on the import of drones, thermal imagers, night vision devices and other devices into Ukraine. Such measures are temporary — for the period of martial law in Ukraine, but no longer than until January 1, 2024.
- On June 20, 2023, President Zelensky signed draft laws No. 9275 and No. 9276, which exempt components for the production and repair of unmanned systems from taxation and import duties.