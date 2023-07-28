The Verkhovna Rada exempted thermal imaging monoculars and anti-drone rifles for the military from customs and VAT

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft laws No. 9467 and No. 9468.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

They include duty and value added tax exemptions for thermal imaging monoculars equipped with an infrared detector with a built-in camera function, binoculars with a rangefinder function, as well as anti-drone guns.

The draft laws were voted on as a basis and as a whole. They are waiting for the signature of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.