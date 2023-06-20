Zelensky signed draft laws that simplify the production and repair of drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft laws No. 9275 and No. 9276, which exempt components for the production and repair of unmanned systems from taxation and import duties.
Draft Law No. 9275
It cancels the payment of VAT on the import of components for unmanned systems into Ukraine. This rule will be in effect until the end of martial law.
Draft Law No. 9276
The document temporarily exempts components for the production or repair of unmanned systems from paying import duties. It will also be valid only for the period of martial law.
The laws will enter into force on June 22.
- On May 29, the Verkhovna Rada adopted these draft laws.
- On February 22, 2023, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Laws No. 8360 and No. 8361 on the abolition of customs duties and VAT on the import of drones, thermal imagers, night vision devices and other devices into Ukraine. Such measures are temporary, for the period of martial law in Ukraine, but no longer than until January 1, 2024