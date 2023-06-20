Zelensky signed draft laws that simplify the production and repair of drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft laws No. 9275 and No. 9276, which exempt components for the production and repair of unmanned systems from taxation and import duties.

Draft Law No. 9275

It cancels the payment of VAT on the import of components for unmanned systems into Ukraine. This rule will be in effect until the end of martial law.

Draft Law No. 9276

The document temporarily exempts components for the production or repair of unmanned systems from paying import duties. It will also be valid only for the period of martial law.

The laws will enter into force on June 22.