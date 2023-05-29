Parliament has exempted goods for the production and repair of drones from taxation

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft laws No. 9275 and No. 9276, which exempt components for the production and repair of unmanned systems from taxation and import duties.

Draft Law No. 9275 cancels the payment of VAT on the import of components for unmanned systems into Ukraine. This rule will be in effect until the end of martial law.

Draft Law No. 9276 temporarily exempts components for the production or repair of unmanned systems from paying import duties. It will also be valid only for the period of martial law.

"These are extremely important decisions for the front. We will optimize the processes of production and delivery of unmanned systems and strengthen the ability of our military to destroy the enemy and bring our victory closer," the head of the Councilʼs Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev noted.