The USA will transfer “Skydio” drones to Ukraine to document war crimes

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will transfer nine autonomous drones to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. They were donated by the American company Skydio.

This was reported in the press service of USAID.

Skydio 2+ drones with 4K cameras will help Ukrainian law enforcement officers document war crimes.

Skydio

Since February 24 last year, with the support of USAID, more than 40 000 Russian war crimes have already been documented.