The USA will transfer “Skydio” drones to Ukraine to document war crimes

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will transfer nine autonomous drones to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. They were donated by the American company Skydio.
This was reported in the press service of USAID.
Skydio 2+ drones with 4K cameras will help Ukrainian law enforcement officers document war crimes.
Since February 24 last year, with the support of USAID, more than 40 000 Russian war crimes have already been documented.
- On July 18, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power promised to allocate $250 million to help Ukrainian farmers.
- The day before, Power visited the headquarters of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, where she informed about the allocation of humanitarian aid from the United States in the amount of more than $500 million. She also handed over $2.3 million worth of equipment to Ukrainian rescuers.