The United States provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than $500 million

Liza Brovko
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing Ukraine with more than $500 million in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians affected by the full-scale war.

The money will be used to support displaced people, food, medical care, temporary housing, creation of safe places for women and girls, psychosocial support for the most vulnerable sections of the population, as well as multi-purpose cash assistance.