The United States allocates $60 million to Ukraine to strengthen cyber security

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocates $60 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs cyber security and support its digital transformation.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram channel.

“This will help the government protect critical infrastructure facilities from Russian cyberattacks. In particular, the data storage system, as well as the energy and telecommunications system,” was stated there.