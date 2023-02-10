The United States allocates $60 million to Ukraine to strengthen cyber security

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocates $60 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs cyber security and support its digital transformation.
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram channel.
“This will help the government protect critical infrastructure facilities from Russian cyberattacks. In particular, the data storage system, as well as the energy and telecommunications system,” was stated there.
- At the World Economic Forum, the Estonian application mRiik, which is an analogue of the Ukrainian Diia, was presented. It was developed jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the USA plans to “repeat the success” of the Ukrainian Diia in other countries. According to the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, the project is at an initial stage. So far, $650,000 has been allocated for the feasibility study in the countries that are interested in it.