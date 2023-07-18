The United States will provide Ukraine with $250 million to support agriculture

The administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, promised to allocate $250 million to help Ukrainian farmers, Reuters reports.

During a visit to Odesa, Power said that investments will be directed to the development of agricultural infrastructure and the expansion of export routes.

She also called on other governments and the private sector to match American investment with an additional $250 million.

"We have a collective interest in ensuring that Ukrainian farmers stay in business," Power said at a joint briefing with Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.