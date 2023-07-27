Ukrainian athletes were allowed to compete together with Russians and Belarusians. But there is a condition

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine published an order in which Ukrainian athletes were allowed to compete in international competitions with Russians and Belarusians.

But there are conditions — representatives of the aggressor country and its satellite must compete under a neutral flag, not use national symbols and not demonstrate belonging to their countries.

In case of violation of the conditions for the participation of neutral athletes, representatives of the Ukrainian team should protest to the organizer of the event, and if he does not respond, Ukrainian athletes should stop participating in these competitions.