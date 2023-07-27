Ukrainian athletes were allowed to compete together with Russians and Belarusians. But there is a condition

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine published an order in which Ukrainian athletes were allowed to compete in international competitions with Russians and Belarusians.
But there are conditions — representatives of the aggressor country and its satellite must compete under a neutral flag, not use national symbols and not demonstrate belonging to their countries.
In case of violation of the conditions for the participation of neutral athletes, representatives of the Ukrainian team should protest to the organizer of the event, and if he does not respond, Ukrainian athletes should stop participating in these competitions.
- In January 2023, the International Olympic Committee recommended allowing Russians and Belarusians to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag.
- 35 countries opposed the admission of Russians and Belarusians to international sports competitions due to the war in Ukraine. Germany has said that it will deny visas to Russian athletes if the IOC allows them to participate in international competitions.
- On March 31, the government of Ukraine decided that Ukrainian athletes will not participate in tournaments where Russians and Belarusians will compete. The International Olympic Committee criticized the decision of the Ukrainian government.
- The Ministry of Sports of Ukraine published a list of Russian and Belarusian athletes who support a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. A "portfolio" was created for each person on the list with evidence of their support for Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.
- Belarus and Russia did not receive an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to the Summer Olympics. At the same time, the decision regarding the performances of Russian and Belarusian athletes has not yet been made.