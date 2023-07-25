The intelligence of Ukraine published a secret report of Russia on the failure of the “grain agreement”, which was prepared for the Kremlin

The Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of Ukraine published a secret report on the failure of the "grain deal", which was prepared for the Kremlinʼs top brass. He describes the technology the Russians used to disrupt the Black Sea Food Corridor.
The so-called joint coordination center saw its main task as the maximum reduction of the volume of grain export. To do this, the Russians delayed the registration of ships, demanded additional documents, strengthened inspections of ships and reduced the number of inspection teams.
According to the results of the inspections, participation in the initiative was restricted for 46 vessels and 303 vessels were restricted in their movement for a total period of 342 days.
The breakdown was divided into several stages. At the first, on the initiative of the Russian president, Russiaʼs participation in the agreement was suspended from October 29, 2022 to November 3, 2022, which led to a drop in grain export volumes from 4.2 million tons in October to 2.6 million tons in November.
The next stage is to limit the admission of ships to the Southern port, reduce the number of inspection teams (no more than two), and stop the registration of grain carriers. This made it possible to significantly reduce the volume of grain export and prevented the export of about 20 million tons of cargo.
The smallest amount of food exported from Ukrainian ports (7.8 million tons) fell on the third stage — from March 19 to July 17 this year.
Separately, the Russians focused on the disruption of supplies under the program of the World Food Program. Grain carriers were allowed to register and were allowed to pass only on the condition that they do not participate in the "Grain from Ukraine" program.
Intelligence officials noted that the disruption of the "grain deal" was part of a single pre-planned plan. And the shelling of the Ukrainian port infrastructure is just another step in its implementation.
- On July 17, the Kremlin informed that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals.
- On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that starting July 20, all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."
- Since July 21, Ukraine considers all vessels bound for Russian or occupied ports as targets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that these vessels will be considered as "carrying cargo of military purpose with all the corresponding risks." At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks partners to act as guarantors of safe shipping in the Black Sea.