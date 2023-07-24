“Twitter” has officially changed its logo to an “X”

Twitter has officially changed its logo from a blue bird to a black and white letter X. The interface of the social network now looks like this:

In honor of the change of the logo, the headquarters in San Francisco were illuminated.

At the beginning of June, it became known that Elon Musk is considering the option of renaming Twitter to X. This should be part of the rebranding of the platform, which will offer more opportunities for users.

Twitterʼs outside investor Fidelity stated the platform has lost two-thirds of its value since being bought by Elon Musk, and the billionaire himself noted on July 17 that the companyʼs cash flow remains negative due to a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.