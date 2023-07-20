The EU introduced sanctions against Iran for supporting Russia in the war

The Council of the European Union adopted new sanctions against Iran for its military support for the regime in Syria and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This is reported on the official website of the Council of the EU.

Now the export of components for the production of drones from the EU to Iran is banned. New travel restrictions and asset freezes have also been introduced for people responsible for, supporting, or involved in UAV production programs.

The list includes a member of the board of directors of Qods Aviation Industries, an organization that sells drones; commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy and chairman of the administrative board of the Paravar Pars company, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles; three members of the Paravar Pars Administrative Council; deputy commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, who is responsible for the air defense project in Syria.