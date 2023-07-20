The EU has extended sanctions against Russia until January 2024

The Council of the European Union extended sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine until January 31, 2024.

Economic restrictions consist of a wide range of sectoral measures, including bans on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also include: a ban on the import or transfer by sea of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system, and the suspension of broadcasts and licenses of several Kremlin media outlets.

Hundreds of people, officials, propagandists, companies and organizations are under sanctions.