The European Union, the USA and Canada imposed new sanctions against Russia.

The US Treasury has included 18 people, 95 companies, and 14 sea vessels in the sanctions list.

In particular, several Russian deputy ministers, the former Minister of Finance and the head of the Accounting Chamber of Russia Oleksiy Kudrin, who is currently a corporate development advisor at the "Yandex" company, fell under the restrictions.

Also sanctions against the banks "Tinkoff", "Unistream", "Solidarity", "Loko-bank" and the St. Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, several scientific organizations and production centers, such as the Kazan and Tambov powder factories.

Canada also expanded its list of sanctions. Tele2, MTS, "Megafon" and "Beeline" operators, "Tinkoff" and "Tochka" banks, the "Svit" payment system and the "Yandex Pay" service fell under the restrictions. In total, there are 39 people and 25 companies in the new expansion. Some of them are related to the military-industrial complex (production of drones), and some — to the PMC "Wagner" (figures of the "Wagner Group"), which operated in Africa and Ukraine.

The Canadian government also imposed restrictions on the head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov, the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova, director Mykyta Mikhalkov, singers Philip Kirkorov and Shaman, rapper Timati, producer Yosyp Prigozhin and singer Valeria, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and others.