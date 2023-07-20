Britain imposed sanctions against those associated with the PMC “Wagner” in Africa. The restrictions were lifted from businessman Oleg Tinkov

The British government has imposed sanctions against a number of people and companies associated with the activities of the Russian PMC "Wagner" in Africa.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain.

Oleksandr Maloletka, Kostyantyn Pikalov, Oleksandr Ivanov, Dmytro Sytyi, Vitaly Perfiliev were sanctioned (asset freezing and entry ban to Britain) — they are connected with the activities of the "Wagnerians" in the Central African Republic. The latter manages mercenaries in the CAR. The restrictions also affected the head of the "Wagner" group in Mali Ivan Maslov.

Sanctions were also imposed on Mykhailo Potepkin and Andriy Mandel — they are related to the actions of the PMC "Wagner" in South Africa.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the companies Sewa Security Services, SYTII, Evgeniy Prigozhinʼs M-Invest, Meroe Gold and Al-Solag Mining Company Ltd.

Restrictions were lifted from Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov (creator of the sanctioned bank Tinkoff). The reasons for this were not declared. Tinkov has been under sanctions since March 2022. They provided for the seizure of assets and a ban on providing trust services.

After Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Tinkov opposed the war and later renounced his Russian citizenship. In April 2022, his bank Tinkoff stated that the businessman was no longer their employee.