In Mykolayiv, the rescuers finished the demolition of the debris. Two people died, 18 were injured.

In Mykolayiv, the demolition of the rubble of the three-story building, which was targeted by the Russians during the nighttime missile and drone attack, was completed.
The State Emergency Service reported that as a result, two people died and 18 were injured. Two people were saved.
- On the night of July 20, Russia struck the center of Mykolayiv, targeting a three-story residential building and a garage. Initially, it was reported that 19 were injured, including children.
- That same night, Russian troops attacked Odesa. The administrative building, several residential buildings, and the premises of the Chinese Consulate General were destroyed. One person died, and five others were injured.