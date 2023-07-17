Great Britain imposed new sanctions against Russians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children

The British government imposed new sanctions against the Russians.
Reuters writes about it.
Great Britain imposed sanctions against 14 people in response to "Russiaʼs attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity", 11 of them involved in the forced displacement of children.
"Todayʼs sanctions bring to justice those who support Putinʼs regime, including those who wish to destroy Ukraine, destroy its national identity and erase its future," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley noted.
The sanctioned list included:
- Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Serhiy Kravtsov;
- Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova;
- Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Volodymyr Solodov;
- propagandist Anton Krasovsky;
- political technologist Tymofiy Serhiytsev;
- head of the occupation administration of the Kharkiv region Vitaliy Ganchev;
- head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov;
- childrenʼs center "Artek" in Crimea.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, it is known about the forced deportation of at least 19 453 Ukrainian children to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children. Russia is also illegally holding approximately 27 000 Ukrainian civilian hostages.
- According to Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, deported Ukrainian children are in 57 regions of Russia.
- The Center of National Resistance compiled a map of the camps where the occupiers send deported Ukrainian children.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia as genocide. PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for this crime.