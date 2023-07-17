News

Great Britain imposed new sanctions against Russians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The British government imposed new sanctions against the Russians.

Reuters writes about it.

Great Britain imposed sanctions against 14 people in response to "Russiaʼs attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity", 11 of them involved in the forced displacement of children.

"Todayʼs sanctions bring to justice those who support Putinʼs regime, including those who wish to destroy Ukraine, destroy its national identity and erase its future," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley noted.

The sanctioned list included:

  • Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Serhiy Kravtsov;
  • Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova;
  • Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Volodymyr Solodov;
  • propagandist Anton Krasovsky;
  • political technologist Tymofiy Serhiytsev;
  • head of the occupation administration of the Kharkiv region Vitaliy Ganchev;
  • head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov;
  • childrenʼs center "Artek" in Crimea.