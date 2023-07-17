Great Britain imposed new sanctions against Russians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children

The British government imposed new sanctions against the Russians.

Reuters writes about it.

Great Britain imposed sanctions against 14 people in response to "Russiaʼs attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity", 11 of them involved in the forced displacement of children.

"Todayʼs sanctions bring to justice those who support Putinʼs regime, including those who wish to destroy Ukraine, destroy its national identity and erase its future," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley noted.

The sanctioned list included: