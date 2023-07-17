Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge. What is known about it

Traffic was stopped on the Crimean Bridge. The occupying "head" of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov said that there "an extraordinary event took place in the area of the 145th pillar."
He urged Russian tourists to stay in hotels.
The Russian public wrote about the collapse of the span of the Crimean bridge, and the Ministry of Transport of Russia reported that the road surface on the spans was damaged on the Crimean side.
According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, a car with civilians was injured during the incident on the Crimean bridge. They write about two dead and one wounded.
A number of Ukrainian media, citing sources, write that the Crimean Bridge was attacked by surface drones at night — it was allegedly a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.
At the same time the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk said that the information about the explosions on the Crimean Bridge could be a provocation by Russia against the background of the tension surrounding the "grain agreement".
- On October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Crimean bridge connecting Russia and occupied Crimea. The explosioncollapsed part of the spans and caused a large-scale fire — the trainʼs fuel tanks were on fire. Russia announced a terrorist attack, and its authorities used the incident to justify missile strikes on Ukraine. Kyiv did not admit its involvement in the explosion.
- On July 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar called the attack on the Crimean Bridge among the successful operations of the Defense Forces.