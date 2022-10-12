The MDI of the Ministry of Defense called Russiaʼs statement about their involvement in the explosions on the Kerch Bridge “nonsense”

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense called Russiaʼs accusation of involvement in the explosions on the Kerch Bridge “nonsense”. The Russians believe that the operation was planned by the head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov.

The representative of the MDI Andriy Yusov told "Suspilne" about this in a comment.

"All the activities of the FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation] and the investigative committee are nonsense. These are fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements. It is surprising that no business card has been found in the Kerch Bridge area," he emphasized.

On October 12, the Federal Security Service of Russia stated that the organizer of the explosion on the Kerch Bridge was the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. The explosive device was allegedly camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets and "sent from the Odessa seaport to the Bulgarian city of Ruse" at the beginning of August. From there he went to Georgia, and then to Russia.