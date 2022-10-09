The White House refused to comment on the explosions on the Kerch Bridge

The White House national security spokesman declined to comment on the explosion that damaged the bridge between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Reuters writes about it.

"We donʼt really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on ABCʼs This Week.

"What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country," he added.

Kirby also said the two sides should find a way to negotiate an end to the war, but Russian President Putin has shown no interest in doing so.

"Quite the contrary. By calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, by politically annexing, or at least trying to annex four areas of Ukraine, he has shown every indication that he is doubling down," said the White House national security spokesman.

According to Kirby, this is why the United States authorities communicate with Ukrainians almost every day and will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine.