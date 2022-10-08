Published satellite images of the Kerch Bridge after the explosion

The PlanetScope service published satellite images of the Kerch bridge, where a powerful explosion occurred on the morning of October 8.
The pictures were taken on October 7 and 8. The last one shows a fire and a destroyed part of the road surface.
Propaganda media reports that the Russian president signed a decree on Saturday to strengthen the protection of the Kerch bridge — the FSB will be responsible for its security.
- In the morning, an explosion occurred on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with the occupied Crimea, as a result of which two spans of the roadway collapsed. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, and Putin instructed to create a government commission in connection with the emergency.
- The bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened in May 2018, and within a year, Russia launched a railway connection with it. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, they began to discuss the idea of destroying this bridge, because it is through it that Russia transfers reinforcements to its army.