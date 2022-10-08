Published satellite images of the Kerch Bridge after the explosion

The PlanetScope service published satellite images of the Kerch bridge, where a powerful explosion occurred on the morning of October 8.

The pictures were taken on October 7 and 8. The last one shows a fire and a destroyed part of the road surface.

Photo from October 7

Photo from October 8

Propaganda media reports that the Russian president signed a decree on Saturday to strengthen the protection of the Kerch bridge — the FSB will be responsible for its security.