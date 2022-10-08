Two spans of the roadway collapsed on the Crimean bridge — Putin instructed to create a commission to investigate the emergency

On the Crimean bridge, which connects Russia with the occupied Ukrainian peninsula, two spans of the roadway collapsed. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, and Putin instructed to create a government commission in connection with the emergency.
This was reported by the Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov and the occupying "head" of Crimea Sergey Aksenov.
The Russian anti-terrorist committee also noted that a truck was detonated on the Crimean Bridge. This caused the explosion of seven fuel tanks of the train. The occupiers are preparing to launch a ferry across the strait.
The fire has been going on for several hours, which is why the Russians cannot determine the scale of the destruction.
- The bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened in May 2018, and a year later Russia launched a railway connection with it. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, the Ukrainians began to discuss the idea of destroying this bridge, because it is through it that Russia transfers reinforcements to its army.