The Verkhovna Rada asked the President of Georgia to pardon Saakashvili

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appealed to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and the parliaments of EU member states with a request to pardon the third president of Georgia, a citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili.

The MP from "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

285 MPs voted for the corresponding bill No. 9491.

The MPs called on the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili to grant the Commissioner of the Human Rights Council Dmytro Lubinets access to Saakashvili and asked to pardon him, given his serious physical condition.

The Verkhovna Rada also appealed to the parliaments of the EU member states with a request to make appropriate decisions regarding the need to pardon Saakashvili.