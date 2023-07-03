Zelensky called on the Georgian authorities to hand over Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Georgian authorities to hand over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment. This happened against the background of the publication of a video showing his current state of health.

Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the ambassador of Georgia to Ukraine, express his protest and offer him to leave the country within 48 hours so that he consults with the official Tbilisi.

Mikheil Saakashvili

The president also called on partners "not to ignore this situation and save this person", because "no power in Europe has the right to execute people, life is a basic European value".

He reminded that Ukraine has repeatedly offered the Georgian authorities to agree on the return of Saakashvili. Ukrainian partners also put forward different options for return.