Deterioration of Saakashviliʼs condition: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is “concerned” by Ukraineʼs offer to return the Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia responded to the call of its ambassador in Kyiv in connection with the situation surrounding the Ukrainian citizen, the former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "expresses deep concern" over Ukraineʼs proposal to return to the Georgian ambassador in Tbilisi for consultations, which is "an extreme form of escalation of diplomatic relations."

Tbilisi recalled that the European Court of Human Rights had previously rejected Saakashviliʼs request to go abroad for treatment, and the decision of the Ukrainian authorities was called one that "significantly harms the strategic relations of the two countries and is a direct interference in the internal affairs of the state."

The agency hopes that Kyiv will reconsider the decision, and promises to "refrain from additional reaction in response to Ukraineʼs steps."