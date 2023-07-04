The Ambassador of Georgia was summoned to the MFA of Ukraine due to the condition of the prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili

The Ambassador of Georgia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine due to the poor condition of the prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili. He was invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations to resolve the situation.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It was emphasized to the Georgian diplomat that this attitude towards Mikheil Saakashvili is absolutely unacceptable. The Georgian authorities must stop abusing a citizen of Ukraine," the department emphasized.

The Ukrainian side is ready to urgently discuss the transportation of Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment.