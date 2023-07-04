The Ambassador of Georgia was summoned to the MFA of Ukraine due to the condition of the prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili

The Ambassador of Georgia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine due to the poor condition of the prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili. He was invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations to resolve the situation.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"It was emphasized to the Georgian diplomat that this attitude towards Mikheil Saakashvili is absolutely unacceptable. The Georgian authorities must stop abusing a citizen of Ukraine," the department emphasized.
The Ukrainian side is ready to urgently discuss the transportation of Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment.
- Saakashvili has been imprisoned since October 2021, and he has been in the hospital for the past few months. The politician asks for permission to go abroad for treatment. In Georgia, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of a banker and the beating of a deputy, and also appears in the case of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the "Imedi" television company.
- President Zelensky called on the Georgian authorities to hand over Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment, and on the partners to "not ignore this situation and save this person."