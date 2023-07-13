The European Parliament approved the plan to increase the production of ammunition

The European Parliament approved a plan to increase the production of ammunition. Its purpose is to speed up the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine and help member states replenish their arsenals.

This was reported by the press service of the European Parliament.

This decision mobilizes €500 million from the budget of the European Union to increase the production capacity of surface-to-surface munitions, artillery shells and missiles.

505 MEPs voted for the relevant bill. There were 56 against, 21 abstained. The plan must now be approved by the EU Council.