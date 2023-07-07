The Council of the EU and the European Parliament agreed on a plan to increase the production of ammunition

The Council of the EU has previously agreed with the European Parliament on the law on support for the production of ammunition.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

This decision mobilizes €500 million from the budget of the European Union to increase the production capacity of surface-to-surface munitions, artillery shells and missiles.

It should also make it easier for European munitions and missile manufacturers to access public and private financing through the so-called Scaling-up Fund.

This agreement implements the third direction of the plan, which was previously agreed by the Council of the EU. The Ammunition Support Act (ASAP) is supposed to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine and help member states replenish their arsenals.

Now the preliminary agreement must be approved by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. It will be officially adopted by both institutions after legal and linguistic revision. The law is expected to enter into force by the end of July.