Former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev remains in pretrial detention. The court continued the arrest

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet


The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the preventive measure in the form of arrest for the already former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of bribery.

The court made its decision on July 11.

Knyazev will be under arrest until September 8, with the possibility of bail of 75 million hryvnias.