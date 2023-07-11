Former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev remains in pretrial detention. The court continued the arrest

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the preventive measure in the form of arrest for the already former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of bribery.
The court made its decision on July 11.
Knyazev will be under arrest until September 8, with the possibility of bail of 75 million hryvnias.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevaho rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed distrust of Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.
- Stanislav Kravchenko — the head of the Criminal Court of Cassation (here is his profile) — became the new head of the Supreme Court.