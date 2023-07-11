Mayor of Kyiv: Preparation for winter continues, but it is hindered by “infinite searches” at utility companies

In Kyiv, they continue to restore critical infrastructure and prepare for winter.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko told about this in an interview with Babel.

Hydraulic tests have already been carried out on the vast majority of heating networks, and the most emergency sections of the networks have also been replaced.

However, according to the mayor, one of the main problems is the "take him" command for law enforcement officers, that is, "infinite searches" at all utility companies, which stop the work of utility workers and undermine the cityʼs management system.

"For fabricated reasons, the head of the housing and communal services department, which is responsible for preparing for the heating season, is also under house arrest. That is, now the heads of departments and enterprises of the capitalʼs critical infrastructure are being kicked out. This is a really threatening situation for the life support of the city," Klitschko noted.

He believes that the "take him" team comes from the central government, which allegedly wants to "make a media background that everything is bad in the city."

At the same time, Vitaliy Klitschko stated that he is grateful for the work of law enforcement officers when the facts of corruption are confirmed, and he is ready to assist in the investigation.

"But if manipulations begin to pour mud, and then these cases burst in the courts like a soap bubble, then this is an attempt to discredit the city government," the mayor stated.