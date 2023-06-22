Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the KCSA Roman Tkachuk received another suspicion

Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Roman Tkachuk was informed of another suspicion — of spending budget funds in particularly large amounts.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office on June 22.

According to the investigation, on November 11, 2022, Tkachuk entered into an agreement with the company for the purchase of mini-power plants for a total amount of over UAH 28.6 million for heating points. However, on November 9, the government exempted goods in this category from paying value added tax and import duty.

Despite this, the department transferred 28.6 million hryvnias to the company on November 21, including value added tax, which caused the department a loss of 1.8 million hryvnias. The State Audit Service confirmed the fact of spending budget funds.