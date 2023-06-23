Another head of the KCSA department received suspicion. He is suspected of embezzling budget funds

The director of the housing and communal infrastructure department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Dmytro Naumenko was suspected of wasting budget funds — one million hryvnias — on sidewalk repairs.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation says that the officials of the department ensured that the controlled company won the tender for the construction of a water pipeline to connect residential buildings located on Zroshuvalna Street, as well as the "Athlet" childrenʼs and youth sports school.

According to the contract, the contractor was also supposed to perform work on the restoration of sidewalks and the road on the same street after connecting the water supply, but this was not done, but the head of the department signed official documents, which became the basis for the transfer of budget funds to the society.

As established by the examination, the cost of uncompleted works is about one million hryvnias.