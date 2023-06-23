Another head of the KCSA department received suspicion. He is suspected of embezzling budget funds

The director of the housing and communal infrastructure department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Dmytro Naumenko was suspected of wasting budget funds — one million hryvnias — on sidewalk repairs.
This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.
The investigation says that the officials of the department ensured that the controlled company won the tender for the construction of a water pipeline to connect residential buildings located on Zroshuvalna Street, as well as the "Athlet" childrenʼs and youth sports school.
According to the contract, the contractor was also supposed to perform work on the restoration of sidewalks and the road on the same street after connecting the water supply, but this was not done, but the head of the department signed official documents, which became the basis for the transfer of budget funds to the society.
As established by the examination, the cost of uncompleted works is about one million hryvnias.
- The director of another department of the KCSA — municipal security — Roman Tkachuk received another suspicion. He is accused of wasting budget funds in particularly large amounts in the conditions of martial law (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Before that, Tkachuk received suspicion due to the events of June 1, when people who could not get to the shelter died during the alarm. The next day, the court sent Tkachuk under 24-hour house arrest for two months.