IAEA experts have not yet gained access to the roof of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Recently, the satellite recorded unknown objects there

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not yet gained access to the roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

This was stated by the head of the agency Rafael Grossi during a conversation with journalists on July 7.

Now the agencyʼs employees are "making progress" in inspecting several sites of the ZNPP. They have already checked several facilities, including cooling pools, and have seen "no signs of explosives or mines in these areas."

It should be noted that on the morning of July 5, the Planet Labs satellite photographed the fourth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP — unknown objects appeared on its roof.