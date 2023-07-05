The Red Cross did not get to the left bank of the Dnipro River after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up

The mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine did not get to the left bank of the Dnipro River after flooding from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

Regional director Arian Bauer informed about this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

On June 8, two days after the disaster, Ukraine and the UN agreed to evacuate the victims from the temporarily occupied territories on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The ICRC and the UN have asked Russia for security guarantees for their representatives, but Russia has not yet provided them.

According to Bauer, the mission is continuing negotiations to gain access to the occupied population centers.

"It is always very difficult. [...] We have repeatedly asked to be granted access there and will continue to ask," she added. Bauer noted that from the first hours after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, the Red Cross was in contact with the authorities of Kherson and the region and Mykolaiv to help people.