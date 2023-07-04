Ukraine returned the mother and child who were deported by Russia

The mother and her young son were returned to Ukraine. They were deported to the Voronezh region of Russia from the village of Liptsy in the Kharkiv region on March 16, 2022.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

The woman turned to the ombudsman in May with a request for help to return to Ukraine. The Commissionerʼs Office then contacted the State Migration Service to get the family a return certificate. The support was provided jointly with the organization that deals with the return of deportees.

However, the Russians several times without explanation, did not allow a woman with a child on the road, despite the fact that they had all the necessary documents.

It was possible to cross the border on June 18. Mother and child were placed in Kharkiv.