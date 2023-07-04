The Bulgarian parliament supported Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. But only after the war

The Committee on Foreign Policy of the Parliament of Bulgaria supported the draft declaration submitted by the coalition on support for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO when the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war ends.
BNT writes about it.
The parliamentary coalition calls on the Bulgarian government to lobbyUkraineʼs entry into the Alliance at the July NATO summit in Vilnius.
The declaration also provides that the way to peace in Ukraine, the Black Sea region and Europe is the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territories, as well as from the territories of those sovereign states that "suffered from it [Russia]."
The declaration also states that it is necessary to continue military and military-technical support to Ukraine.
- A summit of NATO countries will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that at this summit, the Alliance should make a political decision: to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or to undertake to do so by the end of the year so that this would be a signal to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also come to the summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- On June 15, the European Parliament called on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Alliance. The EU and its member states, together with NATO allies, should work closely with Ukraine to develop a time frame for security guarantees to be put in place immediately after the war. The Parliament emphasizes that Ukraineʼs integration into both NATO and the EU will strengthen regional and global security and strengthen ties between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraineʼs future membership in the Alliance would be discussed after the July summit.
- According to The Financial Times, the USA, Germany, and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius. Polish President Andrzej Duda calls for Ukraine to join NATO. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron preferred to talk about security guarantees. France, Germany, Great Britain, and the USA can become guarantors.