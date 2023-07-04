The Bulgarian parliament supported Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. But only after the war

The Committee on Foreign Policy of the Parliament of Bulgaria supported the draft declaration submitted by the coalition on support for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO when the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war ends.

BNT writes about it.

The parliamentary coalition calls on the Bulgarian government to lobbyUkraineʼs entry into the Alliance at the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

The declaration also provides that the way to peace in Ukraine, the Black Sea region and Europe is the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territories, as well as from the territories of those sovereign states that "suffered from it [Russia]."

The declaration also states that it is necessary to continue military and military-technical support to Ukraine.