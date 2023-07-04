In Kherson, entry to the Hydropark and Naftohavan districts was allowed.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

He also spoke about other decisions of the meeting of the Defense Council of the Kherson region. In particular, the time for selling alcohol remained unchanged — from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Prokudin reminded that the sale and use of pyrotechnics is prohibited in the region.