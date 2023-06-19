The entrance to the Korabel microdistrict was opened in Kherson. A separate curfew was introduced there

In Kherson, the entrance to the Korabel microdistrict has been opened, but the Hydropark and the Naftohawan remain closed.

This was reported by the head of the military administration of the city Roman Mrochko.

From June 19 , a curfew will be in effect in the Korabel neighborhood from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. At the same time, in Naftohawan and Hydropark from June 19:

citizens are prohibited from entering due to demining and the security situation;

introduced a curfew from 15:00 on June 19 to 12:00 on June 20. And during the permitted time from 12:00 to 15:00 every day, only representatives of the relevant structures can be there, who provide people with food, water, etc. and, if necessary, deal with evacuation.

In other settlements of the Kherson city territorial community, the same curfew applies as in the region — from 21:00 to 05:00.