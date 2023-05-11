In Kherson, the curfew will be shortened from May 16

In Kherson, the curfew has been shortened since May 16. It will start at 21:00 and end at 05:00.

This was reported on May 11 by the head of the cityʼs military administration Roman Mrochko.

In addition, in Kherson, the permit for the sale of alcohol was extended until June 15, 2023. However, as before, it will only be available for purchase from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.