There was a curfew in Kherson for three days. Two fire adjusters were detained and a cache of weapons was found in the cemetery

In Kherson, from 20:00 on May 5 to 06:00 on May 8, there was a curfew, which was supposed to facilitate the work of law enforcement officers.

The head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the results on May 10.

So, during these almost three days, they detained two artillery fire adjusters, found two people who were wanted, found supporters of "Russian peace" and 253 curfew violators.

Law enforcement officers also conducted four searches due to possible involvement in collaborationism, found and seized Russian flags, St. Georgeʼs ribbons, weapons and lists of occupation police officers.

In addition, it was possible to find stolen household appliances from the Kherson City Center of Social Services and Families, Children and Youth, and a cache of weapons was found at the cemetery.