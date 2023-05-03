A curfew is being introduced in Kherson for almost three days

A curfew will start in Kherson from 20:00 on May 5, which will last until 06:00 on May 8.

This was reported on May 3 by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move and be on the streets of the city. The city will also be closed for entry and exit.

This restriction is explained by the fact that "law enforcement officers need to do their job and not put people in danger."