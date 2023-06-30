Rosmedia: Yevgeny Prigozhin closes his media holding “Patriot”, including the “troll factory”

After an unsuccessful rebellion against Russiaʼs military leadership, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagnerʼs PMC, is closing his Patriot media holding, including the "troll factory", which for 10 years promoted Russiaʼs interests on the Internet and interfered in the US elections.

Meduza, "Rotonda", the Mash channel and many others write about it — mostly with references to sources.

RIA editions "FAN", "Narodnye Novosti", "Nevskie Novosti", "Ekonomika Segodnya" and many others, which are part of the holding, stop working. Employees, most of whom were not officially registered, are fired. Meduza cites sources and writes that Prigozhin is leaving the public arena — thatʼs what he allegedly told the leadership of "Patriot".

"Kommersant"writes that publications of the media holding have already entered the Roskomnadzorʼs register of prohibited resources, but the reasons for the blocking have not been specified. Access to their sites is already blocked.

The Russian Dossier Center previously released material on the structure of Prigozhinʼs business empire, which includes media business, the "troll factory", the Concord group of companies, Wagnerʼs PMC, construction, hotels, gold, diamond, oil mining, and a meat processing plant in Africa, car washes, etc. All these structures are closely related to each other.