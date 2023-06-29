The Bell: Prigozhinʼs “Internet-troll factory” and media empire are looking for a new owner

"Internet-troll factory" and Yevgeny Prigozhinʼs media empire will soon have a new owner. Yuriy Kovalchukʼs structures can take possession of them.

Employees of the "Internet-troll factory" and the media told The Bell about this.

After the beginning of the mutiny of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries in Russia, the security forces seized equipment from all of Prigozhinʼs offices in St. Petersburg. This paralyzed the work of "trolls".

According to the employees of RIA FAN, at the time of the mutiny, the media assets of the owner of the PMC "Wagner" were handled by former employee of Komsomolska Pravda and RIA Novosti Ilya Gorbunov, who had already spoken with potential new owners.