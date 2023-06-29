"Internet-troll factory" and Yevgeny Prigozhinʼs media empire will soon have a new owner. Yuriy Kovalchukʼs structures can take possession of them.
Employees of the "Internet-troll factory" and the media told The Bell about this.
After the beginning of the mutiny of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries in Russia, the security forces seized equipment from all of Prigozhinʼs offices in St. Petersburg. This paralyzed the work of "trolls".
According to the employees of RIA FAN, at the time of the mutiny, the media assets of the owner of the PMC "Wagner" were handled by former employee of Komsomolska Pravda and RIA Novosti Ilya Gorbunov, who had already spoken with potential new owners.
- Russia is using a "Internet-troll factory" better known as the "Internet Research Agency" to spread propaganda on social media. It inflicts "blows" on Western countries and in the zones of influence of Russia. There was a lot of talk about Russian trolls after the US presidential election in 2016. Then Donald Trump got into a scandal due to interference in the elections, and the US Ministry of Justice officially accused 13 employees of the "Agency", including its general director, Putinʼs "cook" Yevgeny Prigozhin, of interference.
- In November 2022, the company Concord, associated with Prigozhin, stated that "we intervened, we are interfering and we will intervene. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our spot operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," that is, they admitted that they influenced the elections in the USA.
- In May 2022, the UK Foreign Office stated that Russia was using a "troll factory" to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media.